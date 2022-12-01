Ramaphosa has lost the political support of the ANC and is “very likely” to announce his resignation

President Cyril Ramphosa has lost the political support of the anc and is “very likely” to announce his resignation as head of state in the next few hours.

Ramphosa will also resign as President of the ANC and will pull out of the race to be re-elected.

in accordance with the constitution, deputy president David mabuza, will step in as acting President until parliament votes for a new president.

it is expected that whoever is elected as the next ANC President mid-December will be sworn in as state President at a special sitting of Parliament at the end of the month.