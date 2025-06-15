President Ramaphosa heads to G7 outreach Summit in Canada



President Cyril Ramaphosa departed for Canada today to attend the G7 Outreach Summit, scheduled for June 15-17, 2025.





The summit, hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, brings together leaders from select partner nations to tackle the pressing global challenge of energy security.





South Africa’s inclusion underscores its growing role in international dialogues on sustainable energy solutions. President Ramaphosa is expected to advocate for equitable energy policies that address the needs of developing nations while advancing global efforts to combat climate change.





The summit will see discussions on innovative energy strategies, with a focus on balancing economic growth and environmental sustainability. Ramaphosa’s participation highlights South Africa’s commitment to shaping a resilient global energy future.