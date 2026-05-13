“Ramaphosa Must Resign” — Ernst Roets Launches Fierce Attack On President Cyril Ramaphosa Over South Africa’s Rising Unemployment Crisis





Political commentator Ernst Roets has sparked intense debate after publicly blasting President Cyril Ramaphosa over South Africa’s unemployment crisis, arguing that the country’s worsening economic situation gives citizens “more reason” to demand his resignation.





In his strongly worded statement, Roets claimed that the latest unemployment figures are a far bigger issue for ordinary South Africans than the long-running Phala Phala controversy that once dominated national headlines.





Roets also criticised Ramaphosa’s recent comments suggesting that people calling for his resignation are attempting to “reverse the renewal of society.” According to Roets, many South Africans are struggling to see any real signs of this so-called renewal while unemployment, poverty and frustration continue to rise across the country.





The remarks quickly gained attention online, with supporters agreeing that millions of unemployed citizens are losing patience with the government’s promises on economic recovery and job creation. Others defended Ramaphosa, arguing that South Africa’s economic problems are complex and cannot be blamed on one individual alone.





The debate comes at a time when unemployment remains one of the biggest political and social issues facing South Africa, especially among young people who continue to struggle to find work despite repeated government pledges to improve the economy.





Roets’ comments are expected to add even more pressure on the ANC leadership as political tensions continue to rise ahead of future elections, with opposition voices increasingly targeting Ramaphosa’s leadership and economic record.