RAMAPHOSA OPPOSES TRUMP’S 30% TARIFF ON SOUTH AFRICA



SOUTH Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has opposed what he calls the “unilateral” higher trade tariffs imposed on his country by the US.





US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would subject imports from South Africa to a new 30% tariff from 1 August.





It is the only African state affected by his latest announcement, reflecting his strained relationship with Ramaphosa’s government.





In a letter to Ramaphosa, Trump said South Africa’s trade relationship with the US “has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal”. In his response, Ramaphosa maintained the 30% tariff “is not an accurate representation of available trade data”.





Trump’s decision is a huge blow to South Africa. The US is its second-biggest trading partner, and South Africa’s automobile and farming sectors had duty-free access to the US market.





Trump sent letters to South Africa and 13 other countries, informing them of his latest tariff plans.



BBC