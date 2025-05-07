Ramaphosa ordered to provide reasons for NHI Bill signing



The Pretoria High Court has ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide reasons for his decision to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on May 15, 2024, ruling that the decision is subject to judicial review.





The court gave him 10 days to submit his record of decision, following a challenge by trade union Solidarity, which argues the bill is unconstitutional, impractical, and unaffordable.





Solidarity contends Ramaphosa ignored significant objections and misrepresented the bill’s implications to stakeholders, claiming it could harm South Africa’s healthcare system.





The NHI Act aims to provide universal healthcare by pooling public and private healthcare spending, but critics, including the Democratic Alliance and business groups, argue it risks financial strain, limits patient choice, and could drive skilled doctors away.





The presidency is reviewing the judgment and considering an appeal, as the case may escalate to the Constitutional Court.