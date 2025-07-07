Breaking news



Ramaphosa promises action following Mkhwanazi’s bombshell claims



President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing today, Sunday, labeling the issue a “matter of grave national security concern.”





In a statement issued by the Presidency, Ramaphosa emphasized that the matter is receiving the “highest priority attention” to protect the integrity of South Africa’s security services and uphold the rule of law.





The President urged all parties involved to exercise “discipline and restraint,” warning that the ongoing “trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion.”





He further noted that such actions risk damaging the unity and focus of the South African Police Service (SAPS).





While Ramaphosa did not delve into the specifics of Mkhwanazi’s claims, he assured the public that he would outline the actions to be taken upon his return from Brazil.





The statement follows Mkhwanazi’s allegations of high-level interference in crime-fighting efforts, which have sparked widespread concern and calls for transparency.