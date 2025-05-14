Ramaphosa seeks dialogue with Trump amid tensions over land reform and ICJ case



President Cyril Ramaphosa is pushing for diplomatic engagement with U.S. President Donald Trump following escalating tensions over South Africa’s land reform policies and its genocide case against Israel. This comes after Trump cut U.S. aid and imposed new tariffs, citing concerns about the Expropriation Act signed by Ramaphosa in January 2025.





Ramaphosa, who refutes claims of land confiscation and human rights violations, insists the act aligns with constitutional and global norms. In a phone call on April 24, the leaders agreed to meet soon, with Ramaphosa prioritizing direct diplomacy and sending a delegation to negotiate trade and political ties.





Critics argue the move reflects economic dependency, especially as Trump granted refugee status to 49 Afrikaners and imposed a 30% tariff on South African exports. Others blame misinformation spread by groups like AfriForum.





While Ramaphosa’s approach aims to de-escalate tensions and clarify policy, public skepticism persists, with many doubting the effectiveness of engaging Trump.