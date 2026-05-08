RAMAPHOSA SPOKESPERSON VINCENT MAGWENYA GIVES STRONG WARNING TO OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES, SAYS THEY MUST ASK WHY THEIR OWN PEOPLE ARE LEAVING HOME FOR SOUTH AFRICA





Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has sparked major debate after defending South Africa against accusations of xenophobia and warning African governments to confront the real reasons why so many citizens are leaving their own countries.





Speaking amid growing tensions over immigration and anti-foreigner protests, Magwenya said South Africa is “not xenophobic” and argued that other African states must seriously examine the political and economic problems forcing people to migrate.





His comments come after several African countries raised concerns about the safety of their citizens living in South Africa following recent protests and attacks targeting foreign-owned businesses.





Magwenya’s remarks immediately triggered fierce reactions online, with many South Africans agreeing that unemployment, corruption, poverty and collapsing economies in some countries are pushing migrants into South Africa in search of better opportunities.





Others accused the government of trying to avoid accountability for crime, border failures and growing tensions inside South Africa.





The debate around immigration, unemployment and service delivery continues to divide the continent, with pressure mounting on African leaders to find long-term solutions.



💬 Do you agree with Magwenya that African governments must fix conditions in their own countries instead of blaming South Africa?