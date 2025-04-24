Ramaphosa, Trump call for peace in Ukraine



President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed a recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which both leaders agreed on the urgent need to end the war in Ukraine and prevent further loss of life.



The discussion took place as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently in South Africa on an official visit, highlighting the country’s involvement in ongoing international peace efforts.



Ramaphosa and Trump also agreed to meet soon to strengthen US-South Africa relations and explore areas of mutual cooperation. The two leaders underscored the importance of fostering positive diplomatic ties between their nations.