Ramaphosa urged not to allow himself to be bullied at Trump meeting



President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cautioned not to succumb to intimidation when he meets U.S. President Donald Trump on May 21, in a bid to mend frayed diplomatic ties.



Political analysts, including voices like Prof. Bheki Mngomezulu, urge Ramaphosa to stand resolute against Trump’s potentially aggressive tactics, fueled by misinformation about a supposed “genocide” of white South African farmers a narrative pushed by Donald Trump and reinforced by the U.S. granting asylum to 49 white South Africans.





“Ramaphosa’s experience negotiating during the apartheid era equips him to counter falsehoods firmly yet diplomatically,” Mngomezulu noted, emphasizing South Africa’s robust constitutional framework and land policies, like the Expropriation Act, which align with international norms.





Official data debunks claims of targeted violence, showing no evidence of a “white genocide.” With Trump’s combative style and racially charged rhetoric in play, Ramaphosa faces a delicate challenge: defending South Africa’s sovereignty while seeking to stabilize relations.





The outcome of this high-stakes encounter could redefine the U.S.-South Africa partnership.