“Ramaphosa Wanted To Resign” — Gwede Mantashe Reveals ANC Leaders Allegedly Refused To Let President Cyril Ramaphosa Step Down During Phala Phala Crisis





ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has reportedly revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa once wanted to resign during the height of the Phala Phala scandal, but senior ANC leaders allegedly refused to allow him to step down.





According to Mantashe, tensions inside the ANC became extremely intense after the Phala Phala controversy placed Ramaphosa under massive political pressure, with opposition parties and some ANC members calling for his resignation at the time.





Mantashe reportedly said the President had considered leaving office as pressure mounted around the scandal and the possibility of impeachment discussions in Parliament. However, ANC leadership allegedly convinced Ramaphosa to remain in power, arguing that his resignation could destabilise both the party and the country.





The revelation has reignited debate around one of the biggest political controversies in recent South African history. Many South Africans still believe the Phala Phala matter damaged public trust in the government, while Ramaphosa’s supporters continue to argue that he survived the crisis because no court has convicted him of wrongdoing.





Critics of the ANC say the latest comments raise serious questions about how major leadership decisions are handled inside the ruling party, with some arguing that the ANC prioritised protecting its political position over accountability.





Supporters of Ramaphosa, however, believe keeping him in office prevented deeper instability inside government during a politically sensitive period.





The claims by Mantashe are now fueling fresh political discussions ahead of future elections, with opposition parties likely to use the remarks to once again pressure President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga and the ANC’s internal handling of the crisis.