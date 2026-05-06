RAMAPHOSA’S PRIVATE ZIMBABWE VISIT SPARKS SPECULATION ABOUT POST-TERM FUTURE AS QUESTIONS EMERGE OVER TIMING AND PURPOSE OF MEETING WITH PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unannounced visit to Zimbabwe has triggered intense debate, with many South Africans questioning the timing and purpose of the trip.





The visit, described officially as a “working visit,” has raised eyebrows due to the lack of prior public communication and the high-level nature of the meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





While government sources say the discussions focused on bilateral relations, trade, and regional cooperation, some commentators and political voices are speculating about broader motives behind the visit.





Among the circulating views are questions about Ramaphosa’s future after his term in office, especially as ongoing controversies like the Phala Phala matter continue to keep him under pressure.





Others, however, argue that such speculation is unfounded and that diplomatic engagements between African leaders are normal and necessary.





The situation has now become a talking point across the country, with opinions sharply divided.



Is this just routine diplomacy — or is there more behind the scenes?



What do you think about this visit?