RAPED BY HER FATHER, 4 CHILDREN OUT OF INCEST AND FORCED TO MARRY HIM!



As we continue our awareness this 16 days of activisim ,I sat down with our mother Priscilla Musonda to share her story with us in a spine chilling and extremely sad interview.I have never seen such pain in any one’s eyes, the pain I saw I could not comprehend it I left the interview scene shaken I couldn’t drive I was numb.She was the first person interviewed on the show and I only gathered the strength to narrate her story today after weeks.Priscilla Musonda was raped from the age of 5 by her biological father in full knowledge and view of her biological mother.





Her biological father who was a polygamist would make Priscilla touch his private parts everytime he finished having sex with Pricilla’s mother when she was just 5 years. By age 6 he was already raping her and by 11 years she had gotten used to sleeping with her father according to her, her mother who was so afraid of the father and afraid to leave the luxurious life she brainwashed Priscilla into thinking this is how all parents show love to their children in all the homes.





When she was around 12 years the neighbors who had known that she was being abused started gossiping and talking so Pricilla’s uncle who was a police man came to rescue her when her father was not home and Priscilla was so happy thinking her freedom had come only to see her father so upset the next day at her uncle’s place.She heard her father and uncles talk and after the meeting her uncle told her that it was a family issue so she had to go back home to her father. Pricilla’s says she was so shattered and attempted to commit suicide. When she went back to her father’s house the abuse continued and it become worse. Priscilla says she become like a wife to her father who would abuse her anytime he wanted.





Because Pricilla’s father was a very well known, prominent photographer he used to travel a lot and would always travel with her. When he had a contract in Lusaka he got Pricilla and put her in his house in Kafue where she now become a sex slave she was locked up in that house for a year. He would rape her everyday repeatedly even when she was on her messes he would abuse her. She says she lost count of how many times he did it while she was in that house and cared less about her fate. During this time Pricilla stopped school and she got pregnant. When she told her father he told her to find a young man to sleep with and later point at him as the father.





Priscilla lost hope in life until one day the father took her to Ndola to his other wife who was a nurse. Priscilla thought her life would change unfortunately everytime her step mother was on night shift the father would abuse her until one day her step mother found blood stains on the bed and chased Pricilla saying she was allowing the father to bring prostitutes in her bedroom. This Pricilla’s says pained her so much as the step mother never wanted to listen to her and she started cutting herself on the hand.





Pricilla then had a son who looked exactly like her father until today and the abuse continued she would ran to the streets and sleep in the streets only to be gotten back to the house where the father decide to have Pricilla officially as another wife in the full knowledge of the entire family so as to cover up a bit of shame in the community. She kept escaping but the abuse continued and she later had 4 children with her biological father.



When her daughter from her father was born she was also raped at 8 months old by Pricilla’s cousin this affected Pricilla even more.





Priscilla had fallen into deep depression and become extremely suicidal,she lost value for her self until one day she went to court at the introduction of the women’s right movements. Strangers took her in with her 4 children and her life started changing.





She become an advocate and published a powerful book “Stolen Childhood” she also counsels and rescues children being abused especially those from fathers and she says from the time she started working with such girls most of the girls who came to her center where raped by their fathers and other relatives.



Until today, Priscilla says everytime she starts to narrate her story she feels numb and cold as she recalls everything like it was yesterday she has never healed but says she is a survivor who will also change other women’s lives.





Priscilla got married to a caring Man from Switzerland but refused to have any children with him due to the horror and she says she never wanted to bring children in this world to such a story because already her children with her father their lives are also shattered. Pricilla then removed her womb.



When she finally ran away to her freedom and her father could no longer have her, he died out of depression.





Pricilla’s says the mother who sit home, eat and laugh knowing their girl children are being abused by their husbands or male relatives are also rapists and devils she says they trade their children’s lives for a good life, they are scared to take a stand to report the abuse because of meals and makeup not knowing the children can build them mansions in the future.





She says people in society watched as she was raped everyday, every minute, every second and did nothing. Shockingly when she was launching her book some neighbors came to her book launch and told her, ‘Sorry we knew of the abuse when you where just 7 years, sorry we did nothing.’ Dhe says the neighbors who watch such gruesome acts are also rapists and are as evil as the devil himself she says the community and Zambia failed her when she was a child.





She says she lives a good life now but nothing, absolutely nothing can mend her broken spirit she says “am a dead person walking”



To buy her book call her on 0977758738



