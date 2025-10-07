RAPHAEL NAKACINDA DESCRIBES TONSE ALLIANCE TENSIONS AS LEADERS’ COMMITMENT TO UNSEAT UPND NEXT YEAR
By Chamuka Shalubala
Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the tension within the Tonse Alliance reflects the depth of its leader’s care for the Zambian people.
Mr. Nakacinda explains that the current developments are part of a broader realignment process aimed at fulfilling the mandate placed before the opposition, including fostering unity.
He has told Phoenix News in an interview that there is need to build a solid and united opposition front to provide a credible alternative and form government after the 2026 general elections.
Mr. Nakacinda has described the internal disagreements in the Tonse Alliance as teething issues, saying while they may create a perception of division, alliance partners remain resolved and committed to doing what is right for Zambians.
PHOENIX NEWS
We have experienced government under these expired politicians and career criminals.
NEVER
EVER
Does Mr. Nakachinda take us for fools? Chaos is a sign of leaders’ commitment to the Zambian people? In the PF universe reasoning is upside down. Right is wrong and wrong is right. No wonder Mr. Lungu’s reign was marked by corruption, lawlessness, hypocrisy, thuggery and outright theft (uubomba mwibala alya mwibala). It was their way of showing care for the people of Zambia.
Well the Bible is very clear on such issues. Mathew 12:25 says, “Every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined and every city or household divided against itself will not stand”.
No wonder PF divided the nation through their tribal and regional politics. That is how they express their commitment to the nation. Who wants such confused characters to run the affairs of the country?