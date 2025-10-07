RAPHAEL NAKACINDA DESCRIBES TONSE ALLIANCE TENSIONS AS LEADERS’ COMMITMENT TO UNSEAT UPND NEXT YEAR





By Chamuka Shalubala



Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the tension within the Tonse Alliance reflects the depth of its leader’s care for the Zambian people.





Mr. Nakacinda explains that the current developments are part of a broader realignment process aimed at fulfilling the mandate placed before the opposition, including fostering unity.





He has told Phoenix News in an interview that there is need to build a solid and united opposition front to provide a credible alternative and form government after the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Nakacinda has described the internal disagreements in the Tonse Alliance as teething issues, saying while they may create a perception of division, alliance partners remain resolved and committed to doing what is right for Zambians.



