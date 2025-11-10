Rapheal Nakacinda bail application denied

Judge Anne Mary Kachenga Malata Ononuju denies bail to Raphael Nacinda



Judge Anne Mary Kachenga Malata Ononuju has ruled on the bail application made by Patriotic Front Secretary General, RAPHAEL NAKACINDA.





This follows an appeal against the confirmation of Mr. NAKACINDA’s conviction on charges of alleged criminal defamation of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.





Lusaka High Court Judge, ANNIE ONONUJU, has made a ruling after hearing the bail application and denied it claiming that the apoeal had little chance of success.





Mr. NAKACINDA’s lawyer, JONAS ZIMBA, argued that the defence had presented convincing legal grounds warranting the granting of bail.





Mr. NAKACINDA filed for bail following the High Court’s decision to uphold his 18-month custodial sentence handed down by the Subordinate Court for the repealed criminal defamation of President HICHILEMA.



In upholding the sentence, Judge ONONUJU ruled that although the Defamation of the President Law has since been repealed, it was still in effect in January 2022, when Mr. NAKACINDA was arrested.





Mr. NAKACINDA was convicted for alleging that President HICHILEMA had been summoning judges to his residence to influence their decisions in PF legal matters following the 2021 general election.



#court