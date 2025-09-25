Rapper Cardi B addresses rumour of being an industry plant

Cardi B has pushed back against a long-standing rumor that she was introduced into the music industry as part of a scheme to replace Nicki Minaj at the top of hip hop.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy, the Grammy-winning rapper said she was “destined” for fame and success in music, insisting that no one signed her with the purpose of taking down another artist. While she avoided naming Nicki directly, the context of her remarks pointed squarely at the speculation that has followed her career for years.

The rumor intensified after a leaked clip of Ye surfaced in which he claimed Cardi was “a plant by the Illuminati” designed to replace Minaj. Since then, the theory has circulated widely among fans, often fueling speculation about the two stars’ rivalry.

Cardi addressed the perception of ongoing animosity, saying that conflicts in the industry can sometimes happen without hidden agendas. “Sometimes people just don’t get along with each other,” she said, stressing that differences should not be interpreted as an attempt to sabotage another artist’s career.

Her feud with Nicki Minaj has been highly publicized, most notably in 2018 when a confrontation at New York Fashion Week escalated into a physical altercation in which Cardi threw a shoe at Minaj.