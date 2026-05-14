 Rapper Cardi B breaks silence after public clash with Stefon Diggs

Rapper Cardi B has finally cleared the air after her viral heated argument with her babydaddy, Stefon Diggs.

The pair were recently seen having a heated exchange outside a coffee shop just days after they were spotted together during a Mother’s Day event.

The video shows Cardi B visibly angry, while Diggs appears calmer during the confrontation, which reportedly lasted several minutes.

After the viral moment, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to X to explain to her followers the reason for the argument, hinting that she was hungry.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” the rapper wrote, suggesting that the confrontation was nothing serious.





Cardi B and Diggs had reportedly rekindled their romance recently after spending time together publicly in recent weeks, including at one of Diggs’ foundation events, where they were seen showing affection.