Rapper Offset vows to never get married again after divorce from Cardi B

Rapper Offset has described marriage as one of his “all-time worst experiences,” saying he has no intention of walking down the aisle again. Speaking on the Full Send podcast, the 33-year-old reflected on his relationship with Cardi B, with whom he shares three children, and suggested that his chapter of married life is complete.

“I’m done with the whole marriage thing,” Offset told host Kyle Forgeard. “If you’re thinking about getting married, you better be ready to flip your whole life upside down.”

The rapper elaborated that even being in a relationship can disrupt one’s lifestyle. “Even having a girlfriend can flip life on its head,” he said, noting the pressures of constant scrutiny and expectations. Kyle Forgeard, who was contemplating settling down, agreed with Offset’s perspective, acknowledging that while women can be supportive for a time, relationships can become a distraction from personal goals.

Offset and Cardi B have had a turbulent relationship since her last divorce, with ups and downs that have been highly publicized. Despite his warnings to others, Offset hinted that love might not be completely off the table, leaving room for future romantic possibilities.

The rapper’s comments reflect his current focus on personal life and career priorities, suggesting that marriage is no longer part of his immediate plans.