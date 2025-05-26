Rapper Papoose files for divorce claiming rapper Remy Ma cheated with men and women

The once celebrated hip hop marriage between Papoose and Remy Ma has descended into public chaos with divorce papers filed and explosive claims exchanged online. While Papoose cited irreconcilable differences in court documents, he took to Instagram to reveal what he described as years of betrayal and deception.

In a video posted Friday, May 23, Papoose alleged that Remy had multiple affairs during their marriage including, he claimed, with a woman she met during a past prison sentence. “I tolerated everything that came with loving you,” Papoose said. “But cheating repeatedly? Even with a woman you met in prison? That’s not something I can ignore.”

He confirmed longstanding rumors involving battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain, stating that he physically confronted the rapper upon discovering the alleged affair. “He dapped me up like everything was cool,” Papoose said. “Then I found out he was messing with my wife. I did what I had to do, broke his tooth and ended up with a hole in my own hand.”

The rapper also played what he claimed was audio of Eazy threatening to release intimate content involving Remy Ma. In another recording, a voice alleged to be Remy’s could be heard saying she was “stringing Eazy along.”

Beyond the infidelity claims, Papoose accused Remy of misrepresenting her music career. “People have said they hear my style in her music,” he said. “That’s because I wrote 90 percent of her songs including ‘Conceited.’ If you go through my phones, the lyrics are all there.”

Despite these assertions, Papoose said he had no problem taking a back seat professionally. “I never needed the credit. I was proud to see her shine. That’s the kind of man I am.”

The situation took another twist as boxing champion Claressa Shields, now rumored to be romantically linked to Papoose, traded jabs with Remy Ma on Instagram, intensifying the feud and drawing in more public attention.

As the dust begins to settle and legal proceedings move forward, the couple once known as a model of loyalty and resilience within hip hop now finds themselves embroiled in what may be the genre’s most public and bitter breakup to date.