Rapper Tory Lanez must pay Megan Thee Stallion’s legal fees after mocking her lawyer

Tory Lanez has been ordered by a Florida federal judge to cover Megan Thee Stallion’s legal fees following his misconduct during a deposition in her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.

The April 9 deposition, conducted via Zoom from prison, reportedly turned chaotic as Lanez mocked and insulted Megan’s lawyer, interrupted questioning, and refused to answer basic inquiries. His behavior led the court to issue sanctions and require him to pay attorney fees related to that session.

According to court documents and AllHipHop reports, Lanez missed an April 30 deadline to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt. As a result, the judge not only imposed financial penalties but also ruled that a magistrate judge will oversee all future depositions to maintain order. Megan’s legal team is now seeking the appointment of a special master—also at Lanez’s expense—to supervise any upcoming testimonies.

This legal setback is part of Megan Thee Stallion’s broader defamation case against Milagro Gramz, whom she accuses of spreading damaging and false information about her mental health, drug use, and personal life—allegedly with the involvement of Lanez and his father.

In a related ruling, Gramz was previously fined $5,000 for delaying access to her social media accounts during a court-mandated forensic investigation.

The ongoing court battle stems from the fallout of the 2020 shooting incident in which Megan was injured and Lanez was convicted. The latest decision adds to the Canadian rapper’s growing list of legal troubles.