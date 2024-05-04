Rashford to go into crunch meeting with Sir Ratcliffe over future at Utd

Marcus Rashford is set for crucial discussions with Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding his future amid transfer speculation linking him to Paris Saint-Germain.

The potential reshuffle in the United squad for next season has prompted considerations of Rashford’s sale, with INEOS believing that only three players are guaranteed a spot, and Rashford is not among them.

Additionally, compliance with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, where profits from trading homegrown players contribute to compliance, further supports the board’s decision for Rashford’s departure.

According to The Sun, Ratcliffe is eager to address Rashford’s recent struggles and understand any underlying issues, including resolving potential conflicts with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sir Dave Brailsford, Ratcliffe’s trusted associate, is expected to lead discussions with Rashford and his representatives to find a solution and determine his future.

Rashford’s strained relationship with manager Ten Hag has been linked to off-the-pitch issues, notably his reported disregard for conduct warnings.

Instances like partying after a derby defeat to Manchester City and missing training due to illness following a night out in Belfast have worsened tensions with the coaching staff.

Despite interest from PSG, Rashford remains committed to staying at United and proving himself in the remaining season matches.

His performance in the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City will be crucial in showcasing his abilities and securing his place in Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2024.