Ray J Calls Sexyy Red “One Of The Best Rappers He’s Ever Heard,”

Ray J just gave a pretty hot but understandable take on the Tronix Network premiere of Love After Hip-Hop, one that Moniece Slaughter was in staunch disagreement with. Moreover, he called Sexyy Red “one of the best rappers he’s ever heard,” and an example of someone who doesn’t need a lot of marketing to establish their hit status. In the clip below, they don’t discuss much else, but the singer and entertainment figure also called her one of the top three female rappers of all time. The spicy assessment sidesteps Sexyy’s shorter time in the limelight, but one can’t deny her massive impact.

Furthermore, she got co-signs from pretty much every corner of the music industry, including a strong collaborative bond with Chief Keef. The St. Louis MC has a couple of hits under her belt already, and with each one, she shows no signs of slowing down or letting up on her prolific craft. Ray J may be putting Sexyy Red on a pretty high pedestal here, but it’s hard not to do so with the context of contemporary hip-hop in mind. It’s a multifaceted beast, but one that she definitely controls a specific corner of alongside similarly impressive and show-stopping femcees.

However, all this praise for Sexyy Red can’t get Ray J out of other pickles in the entertainment industry. For example, Hazel-E recently accused him of setting up a fight between her and Masika Kalysha without letting her know beforehand. It’s unclear exactly what beef transpired between these three individuals, but it still hit the gossip pages as a continuation of previous L&HH disagreements. As the brain behind the Tronix Network enterting a new realm of reality TV, we’re sure that there will be more (but hopefully fewer) disagreements down the road.

Meanwhile, Moniece Slaughter gained recent notoriety for her often controversial and dismissive takes of some femcees today, although she also praises others just the same. Her stark denial of Ray J's praise of Sexyy Red, though, rings off as particularly negative.