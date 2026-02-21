Ray J Denies Using Fake Blood During Recent Performance

Ray J allegedly used fake blood around his eyes during his February 14 concert in Shreveport, Louisiana, sparking concern online. The R&B singer addressed the claims, saying the blood was real and urged fans to ignore the rumors.

The 45-year-old drew attention when he appeared on stage with blood near his eyes and a chest monitor. Clips from the performance circulated quickly, fueling speculation about whether it was staged.

Photographer Tommy Nard II told a local news station that Ray J used “fake blood and things like that” on stage. He described the singer as someone who “loves the camera. He loves the attention. Anybody that knows him, it’s all theatrical,” suggesting the performance was staged for attention.

Ray J addressed the claims in a Facebook video on February 19, thanking fans and dismissing the controversy. “Forget what they’re talking about. Forget what you’re hearing. Thank you for your prayers,” he said, according to People. “Thank you for your love. And again, all we can do is get better. Salute, I love you.”

His manager, Melinda Santiago, defended him, pointing to Ray J’s ongoing heart and health issues and noting that his medications can cause side effects that might explain the bleeding. His wife, Princess Love, also supported him publicly, commenting that the performance “wasn’t fake.”

Earlier this year, Ray J revealed serious health struggles, saying doctors warned he might only have months to live and that his heart was functioning at 25 percent. He had been hospitalized in Las Vegas for severe pneumonia and heart pain in January.

Despite this, Ray J continues to perform, heading next to Atlanta and Los Angeles after the Shreveport show.