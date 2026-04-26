Ray J’s counter lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sent to arbitration by Judge

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have secured a legal win in their ongoing dispute with Ray J, after a court ruled that part of the case must be handled through private arbitration.

A judge determined that Ray J’s countersuit, which alleges that Kardashian and Jenner breached a prior settlement agreement by continuing to reference their past s3x tape on the reality show The Kardashians, falls under an arbitration clause agreed upon by the parties.

The ruling means that the countersuit will not proceed in open court but will instead be resolved privately, in line with the terms of the original agreement.

However, the defamation lawsuit filed by Kardashian and Jenner against Ray J will remain in court. The pair had accused him of making false claims that they were under investigation for racketeering.

Responding to the decision, their lawyer Alex Spiro said: “We expected the court to rule in our favor and we’re pleased with the decision.” The development marks the latest chapter in a long-running legal and public dispute between the parties, with both sides continuing to pursue separate claims through different legal channels.