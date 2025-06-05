REA CEO LINUS CHANDA STEPS DOWN AS CEO: ENG. ALEX MBUMBA APPOINTED ACTING CEO



June 4, 2025



The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has announced the departure of Engineer Linus Chanda as Chief Executive Officer, following a mutual agreement effective June 5, 2025.





According to a statement issued by REA Board Chairperson Bruce Jaani, Engineer Chanda’s tenure—spanning from January 2022—has been marked by significant contributions to Zambia’s rural electrification efforts.





The board expressed gratitude for his leadership and wished him success in his future endeavors.





“Engineer Chanda has substantially contributed to the value and success of the rural electrification programme since his appointment,” said Mr. Jaani.





“The Authority is grateful and appreciates his contribution.”



Following Chanda’s exit, the board has appointed Engineer Alex Mbumba as Acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.





Eng. Mbumba brings over 20 years of experience in the energy sector, with a strong background in power distribution and project implementation





His interim leadership is expected to drive key reforms and accelerate progress toward achieving universal electricity access in rural areas—a core mandate of REA.





“The board is confident that Engineer Mbumba’s leadership will ensure the Authority’s continued success in delivering rural electrification projects,” the statement added.