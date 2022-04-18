Readers’ responses from Bishop Alick Banda’s statement. (Attached below)

Reader 1

What I don’t understand is attaching partisanship to Government projects. Personally, I don’t know of a Colonial project, UNIP project, MMD project, PF project or UPND project. I just know about Government projects funded by Tax payers and donors in some cases. Political parties in themselves have never funded national projects. Let’s learn to depoliticise development projects. This is a huge cancer in Zambia and parts of Africa. People want to get credit for simply doing their work. That’s wrong.

Reader 2

My submission on this matter is that we should view this matter in context.. There is nothing wrong with continuing on the good that was started just like there is nothing wrong with highlighting flaws that have exacerbated the high debt levels in the country. Good Governance provides for proper accountability. The process of accountability may reveal both flaws and scores. So if flaws are highlighted, we should not ignore them ,but pick lessons and see how best we can improve going forward.

Reader 3

A bishop who cannot understand that governance is a relay leaves much to be desired. No one individual or political party owns the projects of a country or government.

The owners are the people of Zambia in the case of our country& so ba bishop stop showing your ignorance in terms of governance if at all you uttered such sentiments.

Reader 4

But how does he expect the Nation to develop if the projects are abandoned simply because they were initiated by the PF government? Every party that forms government has the responsibility of completing the projects initiated by the outgoing government. We only change government sir not the country. Zambia shall remain One, we refuse to be divided.

Reader 5

Does he want government to demolish the projects? The issue is that these are good projects but the costing and financing was done wrongly. We could have spent less on most of them and opted for PPPs were possible.

Reader 6

What he wants is to paint a picture that government is fighting the Catholic Church. Government must ignore him.

Credit: Kalemba