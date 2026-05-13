Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos ‘agrees to buy’ boyhood club Sevilla

Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly on the verge of buying his boyhood club Sevilla ​after he and investment group Five Eleven ‌Capital reached an agreement with the club’s major shareholders.

The proposed deal, valued at approximately 400 million euros (£347 million), would see the consortium take an 80 per cent stake, with shares estimated at 3,500 euros each, according to El País.

The transaction requires approval from La Liga and the Spanish National Sports Council.

The Andalusian club, a consistent presence in La Liga since 2001-02, is currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

Ramos, 40, began his youth career at Sevilla before his 2005 move to Real Madrid, where he won 22 major trophies during a 16-year spell with the club.

He won La Liga five times and the Champions League on four occasions with Los Blancos, while he also won the Club World Cup four times.

Ramos was a key player for Real Madrid when they won three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.

A World Cup winner in 2010 and two-time European Champion in 2008 and 2012 with Spain, Ramos returned to Sevilla for a season in 2023 after two years at PSG.

Ramos last played for Mexican side Monterrey before leaving as a free agent earlier this year. He has not officially announced his retirement, having called time on his international career back in 2023.

Ramos earned an astonishing 180 caps for Spain and scored 23 goals for his country, an impressive feat considering he played at centre back for the majority of his international career.