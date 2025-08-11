By KBN TV

Reality Check – Sparks on a UPND WhatsApp blog, where members from North Western are complaining about lack of development in the Province……..





” We expected 4yrs + into our term that we could be talking of something tangible in terms of Infrastructure in NW.

The road up from Mutanda to Chavuma should have been our top most priority.

This is the heart of the province.

Most of the proposed major infrastructure development is either on paper or still in the early phase of being developed.

The University teaching hospital is still on foundation stone despite this having been done in 2022.



We can’t blame the MPs nor the chiefs for these projects having not taken off.

The idea that development has to be PPP is what is delaying projects.

Even the dual carriage way from Chingola to Mutanda is still a pipe dream despite someone having been identified as concessionaire.



Govt has to seriously look for money to bring to fruition the numerous developmental projects that were promised to the region even if it means that our economic fundamentals might be affected if we borrowed.

How else will people be encouraged to turn out enmasse to give the 97% of 2021 if they cannot see a reason to go and vote due to unfilled expectations?”





” Development is not a one budget cycle thing it takes time I acknowledge.

In 2026 we need something that we can point at to say ABC has been done and commissioned not that it’s will be completed in 2027.



What major projects will we be able to complete before 2026 so that we can face the electorate in the province with confidence not giving excuses to say due to limited fiscal space we couldn’t finish projects ABC.”





“North Westerners you need to put your house in order. Development doesn’t not come from politicians but local residents!!

Most of North Western business men and women and exporting money into Lusaka instead of building the province. Try to work on your mindsets first, that when you have money in western or north Western, it must be invested right in your province.”





“No my brother do the local businessmen build infrastructure like road networks and hospitals.

Not at all.

This is the work of Boma and why taxes are paid.

Why do you think the chiefs in the province at one time asked for royalties to be given to their areas.

It’s because of the pressure from their subjects who are crying for development.

I think the biggest problem we have is that its taken for granted that this is our stronghold we don’t need to do much we will get our votes come rain or sunshine.

They call it the shiny new thing syndrome you pursue a new catch and neglect the one at home”





“The little money you make in solwezi, you rush into Lusaka clubbing! It doesn’t work like that.

Southern Province has civilized infrastructure because it’s netizens plough back wealth… No one is building empires in Lusaka…”





“You are missing the point I am driving.

Development of infrastructure is the sole preserve of the Boma they are the ones that collect taxes.”





” My brother, Boma should not be left to develop provinces. Let us wean from this thinking. The money which is disbursed from Lusaka comes from our provinces. Why can’t north Western hold an indaba and come up with investment road map, such as having local investment policies.”





” Development in Zambia is government driven. That’s how it goes. People can only talk and vote, unfortunately That’s how far citizens can go. In case you didn’t know, the mines suggested that they should be allowed through their social corporate responsibility to put up structures ( roads, schools, clinics, hospitals, etc) in the communities they operate from.

Government rejected the idea and told them it’s only government that should do that, so they were told to remit monies via central government. PF government was even worse, I don’t want to talk about it. That’s the more reason why Northwestern has always fighting with UPND to form government. Their hope is in new dawn government!!!”





” You are giving land to Tongas and they are harvesting 800 tones of maize, once they sale they buy farms here and animals… Tell those Tongas to build schools as cooperate responsibility.”





“Southern Province has 2% of schools which are grass thatched! Why it’s because locals are leading in setting development agenda. If you seat down crying for government, mukalila mukanaka.”

Source: KBN TV