REALITY CHECK: WHY HICHILEMA IS BECOMING MORE DESPERATE AND BRUTAL- Fred M’membe

REALITY CHECK: WHY HICHILEMA IS BECOMING MORE DESPERATE AND BRUTAL

Whenever a regime becomes tyrannical, it’s a sure sign that corruption or the looting of public resources has become more widespread and more serious than before.

History has shown that, in their quest to put a tight lid on their crimes and looting schemes, corrupt regimes and their leaders often weaponise the police and other law enforcement agencies in order to silence critical voices. In essence, they criminalise dissent so that they’re not scrutinised or challenged by critics. This is one of the most noticeable symptoms of a regime that has become desperate, highly corrupt and grounded in plotting and perpetuating evil.

And this is what we want the Zambian people to know and understand about Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his corrupt puppet regime that is governing the country today. The people must know that the nation is in the hands of a brutal, corrupt, vindictive, and petty leadership that hates being upstaged by anyone, especially the Socialist Party.

Zambians must be made aware soon enough so that they can psyche themselves up about the risks and dangers of having such desperate people in leadership. The people must be prepared way ahead of the extreme desperation that is rapidly setting in, and how this desperation is leading to more state-orchestrated brutality, intimidation, and vile and malicious attacks against critical voices.

There is no doubt that Mr Hichilema and his league are getting more desperate and angry about their inability to turn things around as per the promises they made during their campaigns prior to the 2021 general election. And so they want to insult, intimidate and suppress leading critical voices, and citizens who want to express their anger and frustration with the deteriorating living conditions in the country since the government took office.

We can safely say that for now, Zambia seems to be entering a critical period, as Mr Hichilema and his league are shifting their focus from dealing with the numerous problems facing the country to keeping a tight grip on power, despite their lack of understanding and solutions to the challenges the country is facing.

They’ve resolved to ruthlessly deal with political opponents, especially us, in their desire to halt our momentum and the spread of our message of justice, equity and peace. They have already sensed defeat and they’re in panic mode. And when people panic, they start making reckless and costly mistakes.

This is what is happening with Mr Hichilema. He is stuck, directionless and confused. As such, he has reverted to his default mode, which is directing his rogue and guerrilla media channels – Koswe and Zambian Watchdog – which are controlled from State House by his media team, to launch a vicious propaganda campaign of hate, insults, malicious content and vile attacks on his political competitors.

We are also aware of the surveys being conducted to gauge Mr Hichilema and his corrupt puppet regime’s popularity in different regions of the country. For instance, we know that the public perception and acceptability of this government on the Copperbelt and elsewhere is at an all-time low compared with governments before it. Their approval ratings are very bad. They have been rejected outright and told about the Socialist Party and the inroads that we have made on the Copperbelt and other places countrywide.

So we understand the panic and fear of being rejected by the people so soon after election victory.

Nevertheless, they’re gone. It’s over for them! In fact, the vile rhetoric, lies, insults and malice presently emanating from Mr Hichilema’s usual attack dogs at State House through their rogue media outlets is just speeding up the process of getting rid of this corrupt and dishonest puppet regime come 2026.

We know the pressure is on and confusion is raging in this government as it continues to push its failed policies and destroy the country even further. But no matter what they do or say, aba bena nabaya!

The countdown to their departure in 2026 has already started.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party