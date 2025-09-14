Redman was ‘jealous’ when ex Faith Evans married Notorious B.I.G. – ‘She’s always been a sweetheart’

During a Tuesday appearance on Acton Entertainment, veteran rapper and producer Redman jokingly stated that he was jealous when his ex-girlfriend, Faith Evans, married The Notorious B.I.G.

Evans, 52, has previously stated that Redman, 55, was her boyfriend in ninth grade. Evans, later in life, dated the late Notorious B.I.G. before they ultimately tied the knot.

“When she started her relationship with Biggie, I was jealous,” Redman, whose real name is Reginald Noble, said, per PEOPLE. “First of all… Faith was my sister’s best friend, and I met Faith through my sister… Yeah, we were all young. Me and Faith was dating at a very young age before we got on. She’s always been a sweetheart to me.”

Redman also revealed that he and Evans had parted ways when she started seeing Biggie, adding that he was pursuing other endeavors at the time.

“When she started dating Biggie and stuff … I was doing my thing. I was already on tour wildin’ out with chicks, you know?” the Da Rockwilder rapper said. “Me and her had split and parted ways, of course, but she would still come to see me… Then she finally got on, and I was happy for her.”

He continued: “So, when she dated Biggie, man, I was like, Faith has always been a smart person. She’s Brick City. She’s Jersey all day. So, of course, she’s going to move with good discernment.”

Evans and Biggie, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, share a son, Christopher Jordan “C.J.” Wallace, who was born in October 1996. Redman, in the interview, disclosed that he was “amazed” at Evans’ “outcome” after C.J. was born.

“Getting on, being successful, being part of one of the hottest rap crews at the time,” the 55-year-old said. “I was, ‘Wow, she’s doing her thing.’ So only thing I can do was salute her, pray for her and wish her the best.”

Evans has also similarly had good things to say about Redman. In a 2010 interview with New York Magazine, the Soon as I Get Home singer described Redman as a “real nice guy from a respectful family.”

“He went to church. He’s my daughter’s godfather,” Evans added. “When I got signed, he used to come down to the studio and check on me. Some people thought I was some church girl, but when Red came around, they knew not to mess with me.”

Evans and Biggie married in August 1994, and they were still a couple at the time he was shot and killed in March 1997. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Evans said she remembers Biggie every day.

“I walk down my stairs and there’s a portrait that someone gave me of him up in the top of the foyer. B.I.G. is a huge part of this house,” she said. “He’s one of the reasons that I am able to be here, to be quite honest, and live here, and my son.”