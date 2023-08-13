REFLECTING ON HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S TWO YEARS AS PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA – ACHIEVEMENTS AND CHALLENGES

Written by : Anonymous

As we mark the second anniversary of Hakainde Hichilema’s historic election victory on August 11, 2021, it is essential to assess the strides made during his tenure as President of Zambia. Hichilema’s presidency has witnessed commendable accomplishments in various sectors, yet it also confronts significant challenges that must not be overlooked.

*Achievements*

1. *Macroeconomic Stabilization-* In the early days of his presidency, Hichilema’s administration swiftly tackled macroeconomic instability. The reduction of inflation, a predictable exchange rate, improved foreign reserves, and responsible fiscal policies have laid a foundation for sustainable economic growth.

2. *Return to Normalcy-* Hichilema’s decisive action in curbing the influence of ruling party thugs in markets and bus stations has restored a sense of security for citizens. The early effort to control police brutality demonstrated a commitment to upholding citizens’ rights.

3. *International Goodwill-* Hichilema’s presidency has elevated Zambia’s standing on the global stage, fostering respectability and visibility in the international community. This shift enhances diplomatic and economic relations, promising a brighter future for the nation.

4. *Correct Priorities-* Hichilema’s emphasis on education and health showcases a commitment to nurturing the nation’s human capital, setting the stage for improved socio-economic development.

*Areas of Underachievement*

1.*Agricultural Disaster-* Regrettably, the agricultural sector has faced challenges under Hichilema’s leadership, including lower harvests and the mismanagement of farm input distribution, notably fertilizer.

2. *Worsening Standards of Living-* Escalating food costs have placed a burden on citizens, impacting their quality of life and necessitating urgent attention.

3. *Mining Impasse-* The unresolved issues in the mining sector, especially Mopani and KCM, have contributed to a decline in production, signaling a need for more effective policy intervention.

4. *Continued Corruption-* Despite much rhetoric in regard to fight against corruption, instances of corruption still persist, demanding a more robust and comprehensive approach.

5. *Police Professionalism-* The persistence of corruption at illegal roadblocks underscores a need for enhanced professionalism within the police force.

6. *Meritocracy and Inclusivity-* While strides have been made, recruitment processes should prioritize meritocracy and inclusivity to ensure a diverse and capable workforce.

7. *Ethnicity and Party Affiliation-* The victimization of citizens based on ethnicity and party affiliation remains a troubling concern that requires swift resolution.

8. *Foreign Policy Clarity-* A clearer and more strategic foreign policy framework is needed to maximize Zambia’s global influence and economic opportunities.

9. *Ease of Doing Business-* Reforms to simplify the business environment should be a priority to attract investments and stimulate economic growth. Bureaucracy and corruption in public service continues to impact the ease of doing business

10. *Manufacturing Slump-* The decline in manufacturing calls for targeted measures to revive this crucial sector.

11. *Leadership Communication-* Careless statements by leaders have elevated hate, polarization, and conflict among the citizenry, emphasizing the need for responsible communication.

*Looking Forward*

As Zambia embarks on the next phase of Hichilema’s presidency, key priorities should include:

1. *Economic Stabilization-* Continued efforts to stabilize the economy, particularly addressing food inflation, are paramount to ensuring citizens’ well-being.

2. *Meritocracy and Inclusivity-* Upholding meritocracy and inclusivity in appointments will strengthen governance and harness the potential of all citizens.

3. *Sectoral Development-* A renewed focus on enhancing the mining, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors will drive economic growth and create job opportunities.

4. *Anti-Corruption Measures-* A genuine commitment to fighting corruption, transcending political biases, is essential for sustained progress.

5. *Professionalism and Service Delivery-* Elevating professionalism within the police and civil service will enhance service delivery and promote citizens’ trust.

6. *Austerity and Responsible Policies-* Prioritizing austerity over populism will contribute to long-term economic sustainability.

In conclusion, as we reflect on the second anniversary of Hakainde Hichilema’s presidency, it is vital to acknowledge the achievements and address the challenges. By focusing on the outlined priorities in the coming years, Zambia can pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all its citizens.

Source: Miles Sampa