REFLECTIONS AND IMPLICATIONS ON ZAMBIA’S EXIT FROM DEFAULT STATUS- Kiru Sichoongwe, PhD

REFLECTIONS AND IMPLICATIONS ON ZAMBIA’S EXIT FROM DEFAULT STATUS



On November 23, 2025, Zambia reached a defining milestone in its economic recovery journey when S&P Global Ratings upgraded the country’s long- and short-term foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings from SD/SD (Selective Default) to CCC+/C, with a stable outlook. This upgrade formally marks Zambia’s exit from default status—an accomplishment anchored in consistent reforms, disciplined fiscal management, and successful debt restructuring efforts. Beyond its symbolic value, the upgrade restores confidence in Zambia’s economy and opens new pathways for investment, improved financing conditions, and a more resilient growth outlook.





Zambia’s return to creditworthiness represents far more than a technical improvement in its rating; it reflects a fundamental turning point in the country’s broader economic trajectory. The upgrade signals that the long, complex, and often difficult restructuring process is finally yielding tangible results. It affirms the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence, governance reforms, and structural adjustments pursued since 2021. Successfully navigating one of the most intricate sovereign debt restructurings under the G20 Common Framework positions Zambia as a reference case for other nations facing similar debt challenges.





This achievement came amid globally adverse conditions—rising interest rates, climate shocks, and volatile commodity prices—which amplified the difficulty of maintaining reform momentum. Zambia’s ability to persevere through these pressures demonstrates resilience, policy maturity, and a renewed sense of economic credibility, all of which are essential for building trust with international markets. S&P’s acknowledgment of improvements in macroeconomic stability—such as declining inflation, rebuilding international reserves, and increasing copper production—underscores that the reforms undertaken are structural, not superficial.





The rebound in the copper sector is particularly encouraging. Supported by clearer licensing frameworks and more predictable regulatory systems, copper production remains Zambia’s economic cornerstone. With global demand for critical minerals projected to rise, Zambia is strategically positioned to benefit from long-term opportunities in the green and digital transitions.





However, the upgrade, while positive, is not the final destination. Zambia continues to face significant risks. Fiscal space remains limited, and overall debt levels—although restructured—are still high. The economy remains vulnerable to commodity price swings and climate-related shocks. Ongoing commercial debt negotiations also pose potential uncertainties. A rating of CCC+, though an improvement, still reflects susceptibility to external pressures.

The impact of the recent drought underscores the urgency of accelerating economic diversification. Zambia’s resilience during this period was boosted by progress in renewable energy, increased adoption of solar technologies, and expanded collaboration with the private sector. Deepening these efforts is essential to reducing climate vulnerability. Strengthening productivity in agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism will also be crucial for building a more robust and diversified economic base.





Policy continuity will play a decisive role in sustaining investor confidence. Priorities should include strengthening public financial management systems, advancing energy sector reforms, improving the performance of state-owned enterprises, and enhancing transparency in fiscal operations. These reforms are critical to protecting the hard-won gains of recent years.





For citizens, the upgrade carries meaningful benefits. A more stable macroeconomic environment can help ease inflationary pressures, stabilise prices, create better employment opportunities, and foster broader economic participation. Lower borrowing costs for government and the private sector may also unlock more affordable financing for businesses, infrastructure projects, and social investments.





For investors, both local and international, Zambia is becoming a more predictable and attractive destination. Improved regulatory clarity in mining, a steadier exchange rate outlook, and a strong commitment to reform-oriented governance support a healthier investment climate. If Zambia sustains its current reform path, the country is well-positioned to attract increased foreign direct investment, especially in mining, renewable energy, agribusiness, and financial services.





In conclusion, Zambia’s exit from default is a meaningful and encouraging development. It signals renewed international confidence, stronger policy coordination, and a more credible reform agenda. Yet the real test lies in maintaining momentum. By continuing to modernize the economy, diversify growth, strengthen institutions, and uphold fiscal discipline, Zambia can transform this moment into a foundation for lasting economic transformation.





This is not merely a milestone—it is an opportunity to redefine Zambia’s long-term development trajectory and build a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future.



Author: Dr. Kiru Sichoongwe, PhD Economics (Peking University)