Refrain from commenting on Edgar  Lungu Funeral and Burial to allow for Negotiations and Settlement – Church Mother bodies

Refrain from commenting on the ECL Funeral and Burial to allow for Negotiations and Settlement – Church Mother bodies)



T STATEMENT BY THREE CHURCH MOTHER BODIES ON FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL.





Date: Saturday 23rd August 2025.



The Three Church Mother Bodies (CCZ, EFZ, and ZCCB) have taken note of the recent statements issued by Government, the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), and the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) regarding the moratorium on public pronouncements concerning the burial of the late former President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





While Government’s decision may have come later than expected, it nevertheless marks a laudable and significant step towards national healing and the fostering of constructive engagement with the family of the late former President.





We therefore urge both Government and the family of Dr. Lungu to commence immediate and sincere discussions aimed at resolving the current impasse surrounding his burial, in a manner that respects the dignity of the high office he once held as well as the wishes of his family.





It is our earnest hope and prayer as we have guided in our earlier statements, such as on June 19, 2025, and in many others issued through various platforms, both jointly and within the capacities of our respective organizations as Church Mother Bodies that the burial of our former Head of State will be conducted in an atmosphere of peace, unity, and respect, befitting both his service to the nation and the values we hold as a people.



In this regard, we appeal to all Zambians, regardless of political or social affiliation, to refrain from issuing provocative or demeaning statements on this sensitive matter, as such remarks contradict both our cultural values and Christian beliefs.





Let us continue to uphold our longstanding motto: One Zambia, One Nation, and remain united as children of God.





Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ)

Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Y. Chikoya



Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ)

Bishop Andrew Mwenda



Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB)

Rev. Fr. Francis Mukosa