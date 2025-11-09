Regina Daniels’ brother, Lawrence slams Ned Nwoko for statement he released claiming Regina and her siblings are all drug addicts

Lawrence Ojeogwu has slammed his in-law Ned Nwoko, calling him a liar.

After Ned released a statement, claiming Regina and her brothers and sister are all drug addicts, Lawrence took to Instagram to respond.

Lawrence accused Ned of being a “liar” and a “manipulator”.

He also accused Ned of lying against actresses Sonia Ogala and Uche Montana when he accused them of being among the people who do drugs with Regina.

Lawrence also denied the claim Ned made that he is the one who sent him to the UK and also offered to send his younger brother Sammy too.

Lawrence asked Ned why he has not sent his own daughter, who is willing to travel, to the UK if he was the one who made his relocation to the UK possible.

Lawrence also challenged Ned to provide proof of sending him money, specifically the sum of $75k.

Lawrence went on to call for the release of his younger brother Sammy from detention. He told Ned that when Sammy was mobilising youths to vote for Ned, he did not see him as a drug addict but he is now tagging him one because Sammy defended Regina.