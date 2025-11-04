Regina Daniels’ brother recounts how a policeman they alleged was sent by Ned Nwoko tried arresting him 

The family feud involving actress Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has taken a new turn after the actress’ brother, Sweezy’s partner alleged that a policeman, believed to have been sent by the senator, attempted to arrest Sweezy.

In a post shared on social media, the woman recounted that the officer initially posed as a prospective house buyer before attempting to detain Sweezy. She claimed that the officer engaged her husband in a brief conversation and then suddenly tried to arrest him after asking for his name.

According to her, the same policeman also made an attempt to arrest Regina Daniels’ elder sister, which attracted the attention of onlookers and resulted in a large crowd gathering at the scene.

She alleged that when the officer was confronted by bystanders and questioned about the reason for the arrest, he could not provide any justification.

The latest accusation follows a series of heated exchanges between the Daniels family and Senator Nwoko, with earlier claims by Regina’s brother, Sweezy, and their mother, Rita Daniels, alleging intimidation and wrongful targeting by the politician.