Regina Daniels calls out Ned Nwoko and a co-wife in emotional rant

In a now-viral late-night post, Regina said she’s tired of being mocked and misrepresented, adding that she has done more than people know to keep her home together.

According to her, she left her own extended family to support a polygamous setup, only to be repaid with what she described as ongoing disrespect.

Regina referred to Ned as an “Odogwu” whose name should carry legacy for the sake of their sons, Munir and Khalifa, but said online drama has now made everything look messy.

She also claimed she had supported and funded several things within the home, but kept quiet because of dignity and peace.

Regina further alleged that a co-wife once accused her of having bad intentions towards the children — and said it hurt her deeply because, according to Regina, she has always tried to maintain peace.

In her words, she is “the brokest and the richest at the same time” because despite everything, she handled responsibilities in silence.

Regina said she doesn’t want the world to see her family “finish,” but added that she is tired of being insulted, especially when she has tried to handle things privately.