Regina Daniels celebrates her parents for teaming up to ensure she is happy and also secure the release of her brother

Actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to celebrate her parents for teaming up to ensure she is happy during this trying time and also to secure the release of her brother, Sammy.

Regina’s mum Rita Daniels and her father have been separated for a while but they have since teamed up to be by her side since her marital crisis with her lawmaker husband, Ned Nwoko, started few weeks ago.

Regina shared a video and photos of her mum and Dad in Abuja as they fight for the release of their son and her brother, Sammy, who was arrested some days ago in Lagos and transferred to Abuja allegedly on the order of her estranged husband Ned Nwoko.

‘’Two concluded sworn enemies reuniting with no negative ulterior motive other than their daughter’s happiness 凉. And I dare question God for putting me in this situation ? They are currently in Abuja. Sammy’s detainment is taking

Way too long but we will get him out or rather I will march there myself and create a storm ! Since they want me !

My father is a lawyer. Actually one of the biggest back in the day but Nigeria happened. I’ll tell you more about my father later and my mother? She’s a powerhouse ! . They would do anything for their children. I love you mom and dad ! This is all I actually ever wanted