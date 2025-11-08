Regina Daniels’ family forcefully return bride price to husband Ned Nwoko

NIGERIA – The family of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has reportedly given Senator New Nwoko a 48-hour ultimatum to accept a refund on the bride price he paid for the actress as their marriage crumbles.

The implications of not accepting the refund will be that the marriage will be traditionally ended by Regina’s family.

The demand was contained in an open letter signed by Favour Awele Obi on behalf of the community, accusing the senator of “disregarding local customs” and allegedly using his political influence to intimidate members of Regina’s family.

According to the kinsmen, their tradition gives any woman the right to exit a marriage, provided the family returns the bride price.

The couple made headlines in 2019 when Ned then 62, married Regina when she was 18 years old.

This comes after Rita Daniels, the mother of Regina revealed that Ned had ordered a warrant of arrest against her after she ordered Ned to stop terrorizing her family and that she would destroy him if he continues with his reign of terror.

In a message to her mom, Regina wrote, “Ned has issued an arrest warrant against me. I should be arrested on or before Monday.”

Earlier this week, Regina accused her estranged husband of ordering the arrest of her brother and sister after she declined to return to him.

There was a twist on Friday as Regina broke down in tears on video while speaking about her troubled marriage to Senator Nwoko, admitting she is emotionally drained and may return to him.

In a lengthy post on her social media page, the 25-year-old actress revealed that her estranged parents had reunited to support her and work towards her brother (Sammy)’s release.

She wrote, “Two concluded sworn enemies reuniting with no negative ulterior motive other than their daughter’s happiness.”