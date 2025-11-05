Regina Daniels finally breaks silence, calls Ned Nwoko “Ex-Husband”, says she’ll raise her kids with or without him

Actress Regina Daniels has finally spoken publicly following the recent drama surrounding her family, her marriage to politician Ned Nwoko, and the petition circulating online related to her brother.

In a video she said was recorded around 5 a.m, Regina explained that she has barely been able to sleep due to the emotional toll everything has taken. She described the situation as overwhelming and said her family has been going through a lot behind the scenes.

Regina also noted that a petition involving her brother against Ned Nwoko is currently circulating online and has gained a significant number of signatures within a short time.

The part that has sparked the most conversation is Regina referring to Ned as her “ex-husband”, a term she used while speaking emotionally about her children and their future.

She made it clear that her children are her priority, and she will raise them and provide for them regardless of how things unfold.

Regina also strongly addressed those dragging and !nsult!ng her mother, Rita Daniels. She said her mother does not deserve the negativity being directed at her and that people should stop involving her mother in what is currently happening.

She insisted that her mother has played a meaningful role in her life and continues to support her.