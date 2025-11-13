Regina Daniels is 27 years today – Senator Ned Nwoko presents estranged wife’s old voters card

Senator Ned Nwoko has publicly denied claims made by Regina Daniels suggesting that he married her when she was 17. He described the allegations as false and misleading.

In a statement shared on his social media page, Nwoko said he asked Regina about her age when they first met and she told him she was 21. He explained that she also presented her voter card at the time, which showed she was born on October 10 1998. According to him, he has kept the card in his possession ever since

Nwoko added that Regina’s mother even confirmed her age in an interview granted shortly after their marriage. He insisted that all available records prove their marriage took place six years ago, which means Regina is now 27.

He urged the public to disregard claims that he married her as a minor and described the allegations as harmful and untrue. He also asked the public to approach Regina’s recent statements with caution, saying she is dealing with personal struggles and had abandoned a rehabilitation program for drug addiction.

To further back his claims, Nwoko shared an image of the old voter card belonging to Regina Daniels, which contains her date of birth. The senator maintained that the facts around Regina’s age are clear and verifiable and called for an end to what he described as deliberate misinformation.

He wrote:

“It has come to my attention that false claims are being circulated by Regina, suggesting that I married her when she was 17 years old. These claims are entirely untrue and misleading.

For clarity, during my first meeting with Regina, I asked her age, and she told me she was 21 years old. I further asked if she had any document to support this, and she presented her inec voter’s card, which clearly shows that she was born on October 10th, 1998. I informed her that I would keep this document in my possession, and I have done so since that day.

I have also seen a BBC interview Her mom granted after our marriage regarding her age. According to all verifiable records, our marriage took place six years ago, which means Regina is 27 years old today. Any suggestion that I married her at 17 is false and should not be accepted by the public.

The facts are verifiable and indisputable. Until this is done, I urge the public to approach all her claims with caution and discernment especially taking into account her current mental condition having started and abandoned her rehabilitation from illegal drug addiction.”