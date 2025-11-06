Regina Daniels replies Nigerians criticizing her over the video she released about her situation with estranged husband

Regina Daniels has responded to those who have criticized her over the video she concerning her situation with Ned Nwoko.

In a video she said was recorded around 5 a.m, October 5, Regina explained that she has barely been able to sleep due to the emotional toll her marital crisis is taking on her. Regina who described Ned Nwoko as her ‘ex-husband’, described the situation as overwhelming and said her family has been going through a lot behind the scenes.

Regina also strongly addressed those dragging and insulting her mother, Rita Daniels. She said her mother does not deserve the negativity being directed at her and that people should stop involving her mother in what is currently happening. She insisted that her mother has played a meaningful role in her life and continues to support her.

Some Nigerians condemned her for releasing such a video, claiming she made no sense with the video. They also took a swipe at her for what they termed she ‘’mocked” people who used their cheap data to share an opinion about her life.

‘’For some reason I actually feel like I owe you all this explanation because I don;t know why everyone is pained about my life. I don’t feel like you all are pained from a bad side. You are pained because you used your N200 or N500 to buy my CD just to watch my movies as a child..Its okay. I am in the limelight. You all have a say.”