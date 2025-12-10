Regina Daniels takes time to respond to critics shaming her over her failed marriage

Regina Daniels has responded to questions and criticisms about her failed marriage to older politician Ned Nwoko.

The actress is currently in London following a traumatizing month where she cried out online multiple times, accusing her estranged husband of domestic violence, intimidation, and arresting her brother just to make her come back to him.

While in London, she shared a video of herself dancing to Tim Godfrey’s Big God.

Nigerians reacted, some with criticism and others with questions.

Some pointed out that she has now remembered that she is a Christian following her marriage to a Muslim man.

Regina responded, telling them that God is her “guy”.

Another asked if she will consider getting married again and Regina said the institution of married left her “traumatized”.

Someone made reference to a supposed “ritual” Regina engaged in during her wedding to Ned that means no other man can be with her s3xually.

Regina responded, stating that it is “nonsense” and “there is nothing like that”

Another asked why she chose to like “old people” when she knows she enjoys living life fully and Regina responded that what she likes is “mature” people, not necessarily old people.