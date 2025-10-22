“REGISTER TO VOTE . DO IT FOR NAKACINDA”- GIVEN LUBINDA URGES ZAMBIANS

“REGISTER TO VOTE . DO IT FOR NAKACINDA,” LUBINDA URGES ZAMBIANS



Tue. Oct 21, 2025/ Smart Eagles



Patriotic Front acting President Hon. Given Lubinda has decried the incarceration of Tonse Alliance and PF SG Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda describing it as an act of severe injustice.





Hon. Lubinda bemoaned that Nakacinda could be convicted and sentenced for merely quoting what people had told him.



“All he said was he had been informed that something was going to happen . And just for that, he has gone in, ” Hon. Lubinda said





He said the PF would now do all It could to appeal the sentence in the court of appeal, emphasising that Hon. Nakacinda deserved to have his case heard to its logical conclusion.





And Hon. Lubinda has called on all PF members and well-meaning Zambians to go out in large numbers and register to vote in next years elections stating the only present they would give to Hon. Nakacinda, for speaking for them, Was to kick out the current regime in the elections .





” Am requesting you to be steadfast. It’s always darkest before the dawn.



He said the pattern of arresting strong members of the party to weaken the establishment was visible for all to see.





“Our previous acting SG Hon. Chilangwa was also arrested . The agenda is to cripple the party, but let me warn them that where Nakacinda has come from, there are still many . Just like when Chilangwa went in, Nakacinda emerged, so will another SG emerge,” he emphasised.





He took time to urge the PF members to be ready as the arrests would not end at Nakacinda.



” This is a government of scared little men. They won’t stop at Nakacinda. So, let’s be ready to be arrested. Zambia does not belong to one political party. It is for all of us. One Zambia one Nation. Alluta Continua!!” He said.