REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES GOES MUTE ON FDD CONVENTION OUTCOMES





By KBN TV Staff Reporter



The Registrar of Societies under the Ministry of Home Affairs has left the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) second guessing its next steps following the silence the party has been subjected to after it communicated outcomes of the recently held convention.





Information reaching KBN TV suggests that the Registrar of Societies has remained mute on the submissions made by the FDD based on an assessment that the party did not follow the due process of the law regarding its convention.





“To start with, we didn’t see any announcement from FDD that they are holding a convention as per law established,” an insider told KBN TV.





Under Zambia’s Societies Act, registered societies are required to give proper notice before holding conventions or general meetings.





“Specifically, the Act requires that members be notified at least 30 days in advance of such a convention,” said the source.



A press query sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, March 23, 2026, still remains unanswered.





KBN TV wrote to the Ministry seeking, among other things, confirmation that the Registrar of Societies has not admitted submissions made by FDD following its recently held convention.





When a call to FDD President Chifumu Banda went unanswered, we left him the message below, which has also not been responded to:





“We are working on a news story regarding your correspondence with the Registrar of Societies, and we wanted to get your opinion.”





Some of the key provisions on Conventions in the Societies Act include the requirement that a society must issue a minimum of 30 days’ notice before holding a convention or general meeting.





The FDD convention ratified State Counsel Chifumu Banda as party president and also approved the decision to make the party a special purpose vehicle for the Tonse Alliance.