REGISTRAR SAYS HE IS WAITING FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL’s INSTRUCTIONS TO AMEND PF RECORDS

Lusaka-Tuesday, 17th March 2026

Acting Chief Registrar of Registrar of Societies, Jason Mwambazi claims that he is seeking legal opinion from the Attorney General before he could amend the Patriotic Front’s Office Bearers’ records.

In his letter to PF President Miles Sampa, dated 16th March 2026, Mwambazi acknowledged receipt of the letter of direction and court documents but said he would notify Hon. Sampa of the next course of action.

Lusaka high court Judge, Hon. Mrs. Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu, threw out both an injunction and the main case in which Morgan Ng’ona challenged his dismissal as Secretary General of the Patriotic Front.

Judge Zulu also refused to set aside her own judgment when Ng’ona appealed stating that he had lamentably failed to prosecute the case since 2024.

In the past, Mwambazi amended records of the Patriotic Front despite Ngona’s injunction to restrain his dismissal being thrown out in May 2025.

Since the dismissal of the case, Mwambazi initially accepted a letter written by Hon. Sampa on 11th March 2026 to amend the records and reflect the removal of both Chabinga and Ng’ona.

Meanwhile the Zambia Police has issued a Warn and Caution to NDC President, Saboi Imboela who has similar internal wrangles with a faction, but would not seek similar processes to stop Chabinga and Ng’ona who should have been removed from the records as Office Bearer of the Patriotic Front since May 2025 following the discharge of the Injunction challenging their removal.