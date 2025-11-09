Regretful Trump voter flags evidence of president’s ‘betrayal’

A voter who chose Donald Trump in the 2024 election says he feels “completely swindled” by the president.

Morgen Mogus, chair of the Libertarian Party of Butler County in Pennsylvania, wrote a piece in USA Today published on Saturday called, “I voted for Trump. I feel completely swindled,” in which he says, “If the 2024 presidential election were held today, I would sit it out. I am, however, extremely likely to vote in the upcoming 2026 midterm and the 2028 general elections.”

In the new piece, Mogus states, “A year after the president election, I feel completely swindled.”

“I am a Libertarian who voted for Donald Trump in 2024, the first time I ever voted for a Republican for president, because he made efforts to listen and address our concerns. He came to our national convention, promised to stay out of wars and slash government spending and useless programs with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. But none of it happened,” according to Mogus.

The previous Trump voter added, “The only thing Trump did do was pardon Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, which I am very grateful for, but he has fallen completely flat on his face on all of his other promises.”

“Now he is going after libertarians like Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul, both representing Kentucky. A complete betrayal,” he added.

He said he liked some of the early priorities in the administration, but that things took a turn.

“What DOGE found in terms of cuts was great, but right after that came the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and continuing resolutions that undid all of their progress by leaps and bounds,” he wrote.

He added, “OBBB is one of the largest spending packages in recent U.S. history, from the candidate who ran on cutting wasteful spending and is going after Massie and Paul because they recognized it for what it was. What DOGE tried to do was great and am supportive of the spending cuts that did come of it, but the fallout of the OBBB put a damper on all the progress made. Musk rightfully called it an abomination.”