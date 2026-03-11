“Reject Former PF Leaders at the Ballot” — Sean Tembo Warns Voters Ahead of August Elections





Sean Tembo, president of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) and a former ally of the Patriotic Front (PF), has issued a blunt warning to Zambians ahead of the upcoming August elections: do not vote for any presidential candidate who once held a senior position in the former ruling party.





In a strongly worded statement, Tembo said the country must never return to what he described as the impunity, abuse of state institutions, and lawlessness that characterized the PF era.





“Anyone who served in a senior role under the PF regime is unqualified to promise good governance today—if we are truly serious about building a better Zambia,” Tembo declared.





He argued that many of the governance problems the country still experiences today were “borrowed directly from the PF handbook.”





Recalling the dramatic political shift in 2021 Zambian general election, Tembo warned that voters must remain vigilant.



“We all remember 2021. The Zambian people replaced a bad PF government with the United Party for National Development (UPND) government. That mistake can happen again if we are not careful,” he cautioned.





Tembo urged voters to scrutinize presidential candidates beyond campaign rhetoric, emphasizing the importance of track record, personal values, and demonstrated solutions.





“Before supporting any candidate, voters must ask: what alternative solutions has this person offered to national problems over the past four and a half years? Are those solutions documented and credible, or is the candidate merely condemning others without offering real answers?”





He further stressed that character and life history matter in leadership, warning that opportunistic politicians cannot simply reinvent themselves during election season.





“Values and principles are not something you wear like a jacket depending on the occasion. Someone who has spent their life putting their own pockets first will not suddenly start caring about the people just because they become president,” Tembo said..





The PEP leader also underscored the immense influence of the presidency, arguing that the office requires competence, vision, and focus.





“A president becomes the alpha and omega of government. Ministers and senior officials often avoid contradicting them for fear of being labeled disloyal. That means assembling a competent team is meaningless if the president himself lacks basic competence, vision, and focus,” Tembo explained.





According to Tembo, the ideal presidential candidate should have proven achievements outside politics.





“An ideal candidate must have built something sustainable in their personal life—demonstrating success through hard work and innovation, not merely relying on government or political connections.”





He concluded with a stark warning to voters: “The future is set. Be careful, choose wisely, and do not repeat the mistakes of 2021.”