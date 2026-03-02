REJECT POLITICAL GIFTS AND DONATIONS AHEAD OF GENERAL ELECTIONS CHURCHES WARNED





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Bishops Council of Zambia has cautioned churches against accepting gifts and financial pledges from politicians ahead of the general elections stressing that such acts are often used to win voters.





In an interview with Sun FM TV News, Council spokesperson Bishop Charles Phiri said politicians have previously used the church to solicit votes under the guise of giving.





Bishop Phiri explained that any giving should be done in good faith, without political ambitions or campaign motives.





He also advised clergy men and women against endorsing political candidates emphasizing that the Body of Christ should remain neutral.





Bishop Phiri added that congregants have different political affiliations and interests and therefore clergy should not impose leaders on them.