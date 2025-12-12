Relatives drag Citizen First  youth chairperson for grabbing dead relative’s property

Relatives drag CF youth chairperson for grabbing dead relative’s property

CITIZENS First National youth chairperson Maxwell Chongo has been dragged to court by a widow and her son for allegedly fraudulently grabbing their late relative’s property and secretly changing ownership into his name without their knowledge or consent.

In a statement of claim filed before the Lusaka High Court, Priscillar Ng’ambi, the widow of the late Frank Nga’mbi, and Chilumba Ng’ambi, suing as administrators of his estate, have also cited Chongu’s wife Rozyna Mumba, the Commissioner of Lands, the Attorney General, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as defendants.

Chongo is accused of fraudulently effecting a change of ownership on Property No. L/12576/M/C, which belonged to the late Nga’mbi until his death.

According to the plaintiffs, they are the duly appointed personal representatives of the estate and only discovered the alleged fraudulent act when they conducted a search at the Ministry of Lands.

The land register, they say, revealed that Chongo had purchased the property and was issued a certificate of title by the Commissioner of Lands.

They stated that the second defendant, Ms. Mumba, placed a caveat on the property, claiming she was an “intending purchaser”.

The records also showed a restriction notice placed by the ACC, which flagged the manner in which Chongo allegedly acquired the property. Although the ACC initially handled the matter, investigations were later taken over by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), which now holds documents relating to ownership of the property.

The plaintiffs claim that before the alleged illegal transfer, they were collecting K14,259 per month in rentals from students occupying the house.

The tenants remain in the property but have allegedly been paying rentals to Chongo for 62 months, amounting to K883,500, which the family now wants refunded. They argue that the transfer was effected behind their backs despite their lawful position as administrators of the estate.

The estate administrators are seeking a series of remedies, including the removal of the caveat placed by Ms. Mumba and the removal of the ACC restriction notice.

They also want the certificate of title issued to Chongo cancelled and the property reverted to the estate of the late Nga’mbi.

They are demanding that Chongo pays K883,500, being rental income allegedly collected from the time he changed ownership to the commencement of court proceedings.

They are also seeking damages for the alleged fraudulent acquisition of title, an interim injunction restraining Chongo and his wife from collecting further rentals, interest on all outstanding sums.

Kalemba, December 12, 2025