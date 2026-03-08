Release Lillian Siyuni’s Car- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Release Lillian Siyuni’s Car



Mrs.Lillian Fulata Shawa-Siyunyi SC is a distinguished lawyer and served as Zambia’s first female Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 2016 until her (illegal) removal in 2022.





Lillian and her family are currently in deep mourning over the demise of her brother, Cephas Maluba Shawa.(MHSRIEP).





However, there is a small but important matter we must all resolve.





Her vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser (registration BAF 9051) was impounded in Mongu district in February 2026 because the Police say she has not changed ownership of the vehicle from Ministry of Works &Supply (custodians of government property) to herself.





Now, anyone who has worked in Government and held a senior position such as a constitutional office or served as Permanent Secretary, and the vehicle comes as personal-to-holder, know very well that the change of ownership has so much bureacracy that many former officials sometimes drive the vehicles bearing the GRZ number plate and for those from foreign service, the foreign number plates, and the White Book remains registered under Government.





Many only choose to finally change the ownership status of the vehicle when they decide to dispose off the vehicle.



Offcourse this is not an excuse not to do the right thing.





According to Westrrn Province Police Commissioner, Rae Hamponga, the Police also stated that her vehicle did not have valid road license, insurance and fitness.





It must be stated that all these are mere traffic and civil offences and the Zambia Police must charge her so that she can pay the fines and have her vehicle released.





To hold on to the vehicle any further is to continue persecuting her, subjecting her to a grueling and painful process she has suffered since 2021.



Release her vehicle.



May the soul of Cephas Maluba Shawa rest in eternal peace.